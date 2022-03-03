Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.60.

Shares of INSP traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average is $236.74. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

