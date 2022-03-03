RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,073. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $552.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.