Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,038. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.47%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

