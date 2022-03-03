Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.
PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,038. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.47%.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.