Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $12.43 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $12.43 or 0.00028953 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $258.98 million and $479,548.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

