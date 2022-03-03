Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RBCAA. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RBCAA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. 20,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

