Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.25. 49,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $86.35 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.41.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

