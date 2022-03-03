Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

SHC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 7,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45. Sotera Health has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $86,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

