Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $244.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,527. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $200.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.