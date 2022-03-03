Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $365.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,644. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average of $343.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

