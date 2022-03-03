Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WLKP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 75,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,394. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $924.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

