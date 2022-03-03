Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $230.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. 8,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,376,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

