Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.59.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.