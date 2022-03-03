Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Thursday. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $30.60.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
