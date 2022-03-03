Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BKKLY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

