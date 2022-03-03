Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,249. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day moving average is $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

