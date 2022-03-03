Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 114,567 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. 35,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

