SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SOFI traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 742,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $23,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,205,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

