SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SOFI traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 742,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.
In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
