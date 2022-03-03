Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ventas by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.