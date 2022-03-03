McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.77. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

