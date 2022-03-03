Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys Shares of 62,577 iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

