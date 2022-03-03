Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Veritiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$16.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. Veritiv has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $158.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Veritiv by 116.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

