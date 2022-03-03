Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Veritiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$16.250 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. Veritiv has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $158.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Veritiv (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
