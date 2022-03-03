Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

TFX stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.95. 1,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,769. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

