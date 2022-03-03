Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for PRA Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PRAA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday.

PRAA stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

