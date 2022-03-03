Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,789 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 20,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 104,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

