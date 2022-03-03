Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $98.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

