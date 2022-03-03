Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

EOSE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 35,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 141,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

