PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.
PAR Technology stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.
PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
