PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

PAR Technology stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

