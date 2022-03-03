Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.