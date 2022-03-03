Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $637.04

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $637.04 and last traded at $637.04, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $637.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.27 and a 200 day moving average of $716.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.