Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $637.04

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $637.04 and last traded at $637.04, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $637.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.27 and a 200 day moving average of $716.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B)
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.