Bremer Bank National Association Makes New $208,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $436.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

