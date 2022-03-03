ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.62

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €8.62 ($9.69) and last traded at €8.62 ($9.69), with a volume of 254012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.63 ($10.82).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.10 ($15.84).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a market cap of $563.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.78.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.