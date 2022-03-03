DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) fell 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.09. 150,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 48,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$186.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

