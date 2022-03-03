DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) fell 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.09. 150,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 48,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$186.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
