Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $37.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $39.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,878.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,973.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,831.05. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,145.16 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

