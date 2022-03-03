Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,012 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $496,442.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,112 shares of company stock worth $4,560,699. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDLX stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

