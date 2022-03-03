Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Whitestone REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

