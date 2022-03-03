Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ameresco by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.