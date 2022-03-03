Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $582.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,743. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

