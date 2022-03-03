Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Hold

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.10.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$6.72. 3,576,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.