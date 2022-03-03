BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $4.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

ENDP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 105,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,060. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $516.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

