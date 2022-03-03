Private Trust Co. NA Sells 230 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in American Express by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.37. 20,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

