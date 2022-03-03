Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
