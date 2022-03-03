Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.