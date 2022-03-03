Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

BSX stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 80,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,191. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

