Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,072 shares of company stock worth $25,733,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

