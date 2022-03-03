Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.19. 42,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.