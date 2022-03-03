Murphy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

