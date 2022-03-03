Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,725 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 331.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,855. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

