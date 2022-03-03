Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 65.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 14.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 32.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

FISV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.34. 26,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,636. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.