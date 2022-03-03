Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.49 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.
SNDX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $795.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
