Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Omeros has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 354.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

