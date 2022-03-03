Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Omeros has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.
About Omeros (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omeros (OMER)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.