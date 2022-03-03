Morgan Stanley Boosts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PDCO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,394. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
